Suspected propane explosion destroys inn just west of Cle Elum

The city of Roslyn said the inn was unoccupied at the time, but there is some damage to neighboring buildings.

ROSLYN, Wash. — A suspected propane explosion destroyed an inn in Roslyn, Washington, located just west of Cle Elum, Thursday night.

Firefighters with the city’s Fire Department Association responded to the “Big Roslyn Inn” in the 100 block of 5th Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived, the structure was destroyed and a small fire was burning. Crews were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

There were no reported injuries caused by the explosion, and the building was unoccupied at the time, according to firefighters.

There is, however, some damage to neighboring buildings. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the explosion as well as the damage to other buildings.

The fire association reminded residents in a Facebook post that the building code “prohibits propane appliances in basements without appropriate mitigation.”