Cause of 'major explosion' that damaged multiple homes in Pacific County determined

The cause of the explosion was identified as “an accidental fuel to air mixture of propane which was ignited by energized electrical equipment.”

Editor’s note: The video above about the explosion in Pacific County was originally published on Dec. 7, 2021.

OCEAN PARK, Wash. - Investigators have identified the cause of a large explosion that damaged multiple homes in Pacific County on Dec. 7.

The explosion happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area near 305th Place and North Place in the Surfside neighborhood, which is north of Ocean Park. When crews arrived, they found a “large garage-type building” had exploded and was on fire.

After gathering evidence and processing the scene, Pacific County Fire District No. 1 said the cause of the explosion was “an accidental fuel to air mixture of propane which was ignited by energized electrical equipment.”

The fire district said the explosion is not considered to be “suspicious or nefarious in nature.”

The resulting fire was contained to the garage and was under control by 1:50 a.m. As of Monday, more than 24 reports of property damage had been sent to insurance adjusters and investigators. The fire district said they received reports of buildings and occupied homes being damaged up to three blocks away from the scene.

There have been no injuries reported in relation to the explosion.

Neighbor Robin Powell called it a "major explosion, bigger than thunder."

Esteban Arana lives nearly a half-mile from the garage and said they “thought my deck had collapsed or a car hit the house or something."

Pacific County explosion 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4