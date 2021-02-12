Explosion rattles Islamic Center of Olympia in apparent act of intimidation

Someone tossed an explosive device at the Islamic Center of Olympia last week, the latest in a string of assaults on houses of worship in the region.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Someone tossed an explosive device at the Islamic Center of Olympia last week, an apparent act of intimidation, and the latest in a string of assaults on houses of worship in the region.

“It seems like it was meant to stoke fear,” said Mustafa Mohamedali, social secretary for the Islamic Center of Olympia.

The Washington chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) shared security video showing someone driving up in front of the mosque on November 23rd, and setting off some sort of explosion.

No one was hurt, and there was no damage, but CAIR said neighbors heard the blast up to two miles away, and it shook many who worship there.

“With these kinds of assaults to our community, it only brings us together and makes us stronger, not just within the Islamic Center of Olympia, but the wider community, with the synagogues, and the churches, and the interfaith group that we have,” Abdullah Ly, President of the Islamic Center of Olympia.

The explosion is the latest in a series of assaults on houses of worship in the Puget Sound region, including churches, synagogues, and mosques.

In October, someone set fire to the Islamic Center of Tacoma.

“There seems to be a pattern here and that's what I think needs to be investigated holistically, not just one incident,” Mohamedali said.

The Islamic Center of Olympia has a message for anyone who tries to intimidate them.

“There have been people here with nasty posters and we encouraged them (to) please come in and get to know us, get to know our values, and you'll find that 95% of our values are in common,” Mohamedali said.

Worshipers gathered for their evening prayers, Thursday, as they always do, undeterred by what happened last week.

“It's making us more united and stronger as a community,” Ly said.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the explosion, Mohamedali said. KING 5 reached out to investigators for comment and did not hear back Thursday evening.