16 weekend-long I-5 lane closures, expansion joints repair begin Friday in Seattle

Friday's lane closures and repairs kick off a planned 16 weekend-long project.

SEATTLE — Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews will start reducing lanes of Interstate 5 in Seattle Friday night to begin replacing worn-out expansion joints.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, crews will reduce the southbound I-5 lanes between I-90 and the West Seattle Bridge to two lanes. The lanes will be back open by 5 a.m. Monday.

Friday's lane closures and repairs kick off a planned 16 weekend-long project where crews will be replacing 35 expansion joints that are “road-worn and ready to retire.”

Work is weather dependent, but the WSDOT said crews plan to work every weekend except for the following:

Memorial Day: May 28-30

University of Washington commencement: June 11-12

Independence Day: July 2-4

Labor Day: Sept. 3-5

"We understand this could be difficult for some drivers. That's why we're trying to spread the word now," said WSDOT spokesperson Amy Moreno. "Don't let this delay discourage you from summer and spring plans. Still go to those Mariners games, still go spend some time with your mom. Just plan ahead."

Expansion joints run across the width of the highway and allow sections of the roadway to “expand and contract with weather and to flex under the weight of heavy vehicles,” according to the WSDOT website. It can take crews about 55 hours to fix a single expansion joint.

The closures come after up to 10 vehicles either hit a broken expansion joint near the Spokane Street Bridge on April 1 or crashed as a result of the incident. One of the vehicles that hit the expansion joint rolled over in a crash, the WSDOT said. The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.