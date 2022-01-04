All lanes of southbound I-5 reopen in Seattle after multiple cars hit broken expansion joint

Two lanes of southbound I-5 near the Spokane Street Bridge in Seattle closed Friday morning so crews could make repairs to an expansion joint.

SEATTLE — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 are now open near the Spokane Street Bridge in Seattle after crews made repairs to an expansion joint that came loose.

Up to 10 vehicles hit the broken expansion joint Thursday night into Friday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

One of the vehicles that hit the expansion joint rolled over in a crash, the WSDOT said. The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The WSDOT first tweeted about the closure and repairs just before 3:15 a.m. All lanes reopened by 11 a.m.

Expansion joints run across the width of the highway and allow sections of the roadway to “expand and contract with weather and to flex under the weight of heavy vehicles,” according to the WSDOT website.

The lane closures caused backups and delays for drivers during the Friday morning commute.

“We thank you for your patience, and for driving slowly and carefully around our work zone,” the WSDOT tweeted.

A project is currently underway to replace 56 expansion joints and repave over a mile of southbound I-5 between I-90 and Spokane Street. According to the WSDOT, the project began in May 2021, received $25.7 million in funding and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.

Here is a look at the damaged expansion joint. pic.twitter.com/iiu2xlhbAm — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 1, 2022