81-year-old woman's house hit by suspected DUI driver in Puyallup

The collision remains under investigation.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A driver suspected to have been under the influence drove into a Puyallup home and struck an 81-year-old woman, the Puyallup Police Department said in a tweet Thursday morning.

The house, located at the 2100 block of 23rd Street Place Southeast, had Puyallup PD and Central Pierce Fire and Rescue at the scene Thursday morning investigating.

No information was immediately available on the condition of the 81-year-old woman who was struck, and it is unclear whether she was the only person in the house at the time of the crash.