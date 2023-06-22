MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital, nurses union reach tentative contract agreement

The tentative agreement came hours after over 95% of the nurses voted to authorize a strike.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Shortly after voting to authorize a strike, nurses represented by the Washington State Nurses Association (WSNA) reached a new tentative contract agreement with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup.

The two sides announced a deal had been reached Thursday morning, hours after the WSNA said over 95% of the nurses at MultiCare Good Samaritan voted to authorize a strike.

The main points of contention for the nurses, according to the WSNA, are staffing and dedicated break nurses. WSNA says nurses at Good Samaritan regularly go 12-hour shifts without being able to take a break to use the bathroom, eat or rest.

By law, the union must give the hospital 10 days' notice of a strike. WSNA said the 19th bargaining session between the two sides continued "into the night" Wednesday.

"We are pleased that we have reached a tentative agreement with WSNA. The agreement still needs to be ratified and we look forward to completing the process," the hospital told KING 5 in a written statement.