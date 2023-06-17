Seattle-area concrete mixer drivers authorize strike amid 'glacially slow' contract negotiations

The group of drivers, which organized with Teamsters Local 174 in 2022, said it authorized a strike in response to the “glacially slow pace” of its first contract.

SEATTLE — A group of more than 50 concrete mixer drivers voted this week to authorize a strike against their employer, western Washington-based Corliss Resources.

The group, which organized with Teamsters Local 174 in November 2022, said it authorized a strike in response to the “glacially slow pace” of its contract negotiation.

The group claims Corliss management has only agreed to meet with the union six times over the seven-month-long negotiation. The group said many issues important to drivers remain left open including pay rates, healthcare and retirement, with only two more bargaining meetings scheduled.

“It is obvious to us that Corliss management is giving the absolute bare minimum effort to negotiate a contract with their employees, and this strike vote is meant to show them they need to step it up big time if they want to avoid a work stoppage,” said Teamsters Local 174 Secretary-Treasurer Rick Hicks. “These workers have lived long enough without a contract, and their patience has run out. It’s time for Corliss to come back to the table with a serious commitment to reaching a deal.”

The negotiations are set to resume Tuesday, according to Teamsters Local 174.

Corliss Resources, a Heidelberg Materials company, supplies concrete for projects in western Washington.

"It is unfortunate that the Teamsters Local 174 has voted to strike. Heidelberg Materials remains committed to finding a path forward and has taken substantial steps in its offer to the Corliss Resources employees. We are hopeful our continued negotiations at the bargaining table will enable us to reach a fair and mutually agreeable offer to the company and the Corliss Resources employees, " Jamie Tremain, Vice President & General Manager, Heidelberg Materials Pacific Northwest, Inc., said in a statement.

Teamsters Local 174 is the union that represented concrete workers in the lengthy contract negotiations and labor strike in 2021 and 2022.