Kraken ownership bid on Memorial Stadium redevelopment project chosen

The One Roof Partnership was one of two proposals to revamp Memorial Stadium.

SEATTLE — A partnership that includes the owners of the Seattle Kraken will enter into discussions on a $150 million redevelopment project of Memorial Stadium.

One Roof Partnership, comprised of One Roof Foundation, Seattle Kraken and Oak View Group, was one of two proposals being considered by the City of Seattle and Seattle Public Schools (SPS).

The new 10,000-person capacity stadium will still be owned and primarily operated by SPS. The project aims to be completed in 2026, but must be completed no later than the end of 2027 as part of the request for proposal (RFP). Memorial Wall also will be preserved as part of the project.

Oak View Group owns the Seattle Kraken and was behind building Climate Pledge Arena.

The vision from One Roof Partnership is to "transform Memorial Stadium into a community-centered facility that prioritizes and serves the students of SPS and honors the unique history of the building anchoring the Seattle Center campus. In addition to hosting year-round student events, this state-of-the-art facility will be home for the next generation of celebrations and gatherings that promote equity in our community and support Seattle Center’s Century 21 Master Plan for an open and vibrant campus."

SPS admitted in 2022 that the maintenance needs are severe between the grandstands as well as its plumbing and electrical needs.

SPS Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell released a joint statement that read in part:

"We have carefully considered the recommendation of the Memorial Stadium Advisory Panel, and agree that One Roof Partnership’s proposal makes a promising case for a potential partnership with a strong understanding of our values, a bold vision for an innovative new stadium, and which comes closest to meeting the requirements, goals and student-centered focus of the RFP.

As a potential partner, One Roof Partnership proposes a philanthropic funding approach, rather than a commercial enterprise. This unique approach best reflects community, with an emphasis on creating new opportunities for students and youth from all backgrounds, and has promise to be a great enhancement to the Seattle Center campus."

The other bid on the project came from the JLL and Poag Development Group partnership.