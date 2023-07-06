Seattle Tempest wins second consecutive Western Ultimate League championship

SEATTLE — Seattle has new back-to-back champions. It's a professional team you may have never heard of. The Seattle Tempest is the city's first ultimate frisbee professional women's team. The franchise just won its second "Western Ultimate League" (WHL) championship over the weekend.



An iconic backdrop for a team on the rise, Memorial Stadium is home for Lexi Garrity and the Seattle Tempest, which is one of eight professional women's teams in the WHL founded in 2020. In just a couple years of existence, the Tempest are already two-time champs. Winning their second consecutive Western Ultimate League title.



"It's really, really special to be a part of,” said Rohre Titcomb, the co-coach, of the Seattle Tempest. “I think women's sports is having a really incredible moment across the country and I view this team and this league as a part of the momentum.”



Titcomb said she's honored to help lead the more than 30 women on the team through the grueling three-month season that runs from March until June. Titcomb said she hopes the tempest can play a small role in continuing to grow the game.



"All you need is a Frisbee and some space,” said Titcomb. “Play seven-on-seven out on the field and there's a lot of opportunities to play here in the Seattle area."



KING spoke with Lexi Garrity, one of the star players on the team. She is also an elementary school teacher in Seattle. Garrity said she hopes she can use this sport as another lesson for people, to keep working toward a goal and never give up.