Starbucks will host a summit in Seattle Tuesday to gather business leaders, government officials and homeless advocates together to generate discussion about possible solutions to the growing homeless crisis.

The company did not provide any details, only saying "it is a working session" to "allow participants to engage in an open dialog about the issues."

Starbucks and other big businesses in Seattle recently campaigned against a employee hours tax or head tax that would have generated $47 million to fund homeless services.

Less than one month after passing the controversial tax, the City Council repealed it, leaving many to wonder how to address the issue that now is responsible for a record number of people sleeping on Seattle streets.

RELATED: Seattle doesn’t have ‘remotely’ enough affordable housing, homeless woman says

The Seattle Metro Chamber President and CEO Marilyn Strickland responded in a statement:

"From day one, the Seattle Metro Chamber has been clear that a tax on jobs is not the way to address the regional homelessness crisis. Our business community is ready to work on solutions—from employment, to technological innovation, to housing. We look forward to collaborating with federal and state government and the region to help address issues that affect housing stability.”

© 2018 KING