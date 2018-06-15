Days after Seattle City Council repealed a controversial head tax, people experiencing homelessness urged the city to do something about a crisis that is getting worse.

A count conducted on January 26 found 12,112 people experiencing homelessness in King County. A year earlier the number was 11,463.

Seattle's head tax, which City Council voted for on May 14, was repealed this week. It would have implemented a $275-per-employee tax on businesses grossing more than $20 million in revenue. It would have generated $47 million a year toward housing and homeless services.

Now that the controversial tax is not happening, Vonnie Carpenter is concerned.

"I think something needs to be done. I think it is kind of a situation where government does need to get involved," said Carpenter.

Carpenter lives in a small room inside the Jubilee Women's Center.

"I would never have guessed that I would be among the homeless," said Carpenter.

She lost her job. Then she got sick.

"Ultimately, I got two months behind in the rent," Carpenter said.

Then the eviction process started.

"There's kind of a two-fold issue. There's people that are out there with drug issues and substance abuse and that sort of thing. But there's a whole group of people, and I'm one of them, that really just suffered because we're overpriced," said Carpenter.

She says over the course of 10 years at the same apartment complex, her rent went from $750 a month to $1,200 a month.

Carpenter sees Jubilee Women's Center as a path out of poverty.

Tessa Norris lives there too.

"When I was healthy enough to do it, I was able to write software," said Norris, who went from working in the tech industry to, at one point, living in a shelter.

"I've had issues with my mental health. That's been a big part of it," said Norris.

On Thursday night, at the Riveter on Capitol Hill, more people shared their personal stories of what it is like to be homeless in Seattle. In the room, they also raised questions about how the community can help.

"This city just doesn't have remotely enough affordable housing," said Norris.

More than 40 women live at Jubilee Women's Center facilities in Seattle. It is a two-year program. During that time, they are required to pay 30 percent of their income in rent and to work toward goals for independent living. The non-profit doesn't receive funding from the city. Instead, Jubilee Women's Center relies on individual donors along with foundation and corporate grants.

