Puyallup residents notice more homeless people on city streets

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The pandemic has had a massive impact on all aspects of life. For some, it’s forced them out of their homes and onto city streets. It's an issue that’s long been a big city problem but now it’s being felt on the streets of downtown Puyallup.

“I feel pretty safe here, up until recently when there’s just a lot more homelessness,” explained Yvette Roberge, a server at Charlie’s Restaurant and Lounge in downtown Puyallup. “Even our employer has noticed so, at night, we have to park our cars closer to the door.”

In addition to working in Puyallup, Roberge has lived in the city for 22 years. “I wouldn't feel safe going to the park at night anymore.” She says doesn’t remember seeing so many homeless people on city streets. “Every day, we get homeless people come into the restaurant. We are always kind to them because we don’t know what the situation may be.”

Jim Ritter volunteers at New Hope Resource Center in Puyallup. the organization connects the homeless with much-needed resources that are currently in high demand. Attendance data at the resource center shows more people are visiting.

“There’s a bunch of different reasons people are homeless and it’s not because they’re bad people,” Ritter said. “I used to have a similar attitude as everybody else.‘Oh, they just need to get a job.’ Well, over the years, I've learned that that’s really not a practical observation because most of them can’t get jobs.”

Now, the 79-year-old Ritter drives from his home in Kent to Puyallup a couple of times a week to help at the resource center when needed. He acknowledges that there are homeless people all over western Washington. “The problem is not to move them somewhere else just because they fit that criteria, the problem is to solve what’s causing it.”

Ritter told KING 5 News that New Hope Resource Center seems to be busier during the winter months. He says they are currently in need of blankets, coats, tents and other cold-weather essentials. The resource center is also accepting monetary donations online.