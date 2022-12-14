New King County housing building helps those disproportionately impacted by homelessness

The Salmonberry Lofts will have services that are culturally appropriate and will center around traditional wellness to help those experiencing homelessness.

SEATTLE — A lot has changed in a year for Robert Beileque.

“It started a couple years ago. I knew I was going to lose the house because somebody bought the property,” said Beileque.

Soon after, he got a call, “We got some paperwork for you to fill out and believe me, I’ve been blessed ever since. because I was worried about being 59 years old and worried that I’d be out in the streets.”

Robert lives in Chief Seattle Club’s ?al?al housing building.

“Native Americans are 1% of the general population, yet we make up 15% of the overall homelessness rate, 30% of the chronic homelessness rate. It’s absurd,” said Derrick Belgarde who is the Executive Director for the Chief Seattle Club.

Just down the street, Chief Seattle Club is now running a second building. The new Salmonberry Lofts are almost ready to open and will house many in the Native community.

“These places are not a short term solution, this is a way to permanently move people off the streets,” said King County Executive, Dow Constantine.

Constantine said the county is partnering with Chief Seattle Club to run the Salmonberry Lofts which will have 76 units.

“Homelessness is highest in African American and Native American communities. So it is important for us to look toward organization that are trusted to be able to bring people in who need the help and might not otherwise be able to approach the government," said Constantine.

So far, King County’s Health Through Housing program has purchased 11 buildings from Redmond to Federal Way. It’s primarily paid for by local sales tax money authorized by the state legislature.

“There is need for affordable and supportive housing in every part of our county. We have people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in every part of our county," said Leo Flor who is the Director of the King County Department of Community and Human Services

The services offered at the Salmonberry Lofts are culturally appropriate and work with traditional elders to ensure culture is at the forefront.

"Shared experience, you can’t do it without it. You have to be able to have that shared experience connection,” said Belgarde.

“I am grateful, I’m thankful for everything. Thank you,” Beileque said.