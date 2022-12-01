Report: Homeownership less likely for people of color as rents, home values rise in western Washington

2022 marked the first time in the past decade that King, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap counties ranked below the balance between income and home values.

SEATTLE — A new report from the Puget Sound Regional Council revealed rents and home values have risen sharply and that home ownership is increasingly less likely for people of color across western Washington.

The monitoring report, which was released this month, is a part of Puget Sound Regional Council’s Regional Housing Strategy. The Regional Housing Strategy is described as a “playbook” to improve housing stock in the region.

The report looked at a number of key housing measurements in King, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap counties.

According to the report, the typical rent rose 60% and home values skyrocketed 135% in the region since July 2014. Rent rose from $1,462 to $2,346 from July 2014 to July 2022 while home values went from $332,500 to $781,600.

The report also identified it is getting harder for prospective first-time home buyers to own a home.

According to the Washington Center for Real Estate Research’s (WCRER) Housing Affordability Index, first-time buyer housing affordability has reached its lowest point since WCRER began tracking it in 2012. Affordability has been decreasing the past two years across King, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap counties, with King County being the least affordable for first-time buyers.

The second quarter of 2022 marked the first time in the past decade that all four counties ranked below the balance between income and home prices, indicating a broad shortage of affordable homes.

The home loan denial rate is also higher for people of color, according to the report, making the journey to homeownership even harder. Mortgage loan applications are denied at a higher rate, above the regional denial rate of 10%, for people of color compared to white applicants in the region.

According to the report, the homeownership rate for white households, 66%, is twice the rate for Black households at 31%. Even after adjusting for household income, homeownership rates for people of color households fall far short of rates for white households, the report said. Asian households also lag behind white homeownership, despite median household income for Asians exceeding white households.