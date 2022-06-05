x
Estranged wife on the loose following hit-and-run crash that killed husband in Tacoma

The 41-year-old suspect was identified by witnesses as the victim's wife.

TACOMA, Wash. — A woman is suspected of deliberately hitting and killing her husband with a vehicle in Tacoma Thursday night.

The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) said around 10 p.m., officers responded to S. 10th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way for a report that a man had been struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash.

When officers arrived, they located the unresponsive 52-year-old man in the roadway and started life-saving measures.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he later died from his injuries.

TPD said the driver of the vehicle that hit the man was identified by witnesses as the victim’s 41-year-old estranged wife. Witnesses said she had hit her husband on purpose before fleeing.

Detectives and crime scene technicians have responded to the scene and are investigating the incident as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

