Estranged wife on the loose following hit-and-run crash that killed husband in Tacoma

The 41-year-old suspect was identified by witnesses as the victim's wife.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TACOMA, Wash. — A woman is suspected of deliberately hitting and killing her husband with a vehicle in Tacoma Thursday night.

The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) said around 10 p.m., officers responded to S. 10th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way for a report that a man had been struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash.

When officers arrived, they located the unresponsive 52-year-old man in the roadway and started life-saving measures.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he later died from his injuries.

TPD said the driver of the vehicle that hit the man was identified by witnesses as the victim’s 41-year-old estranged wife. Witnesses said she had hit her husband on purpose before fleeing.

Detectives and crime scene technicians have responded to the scene and are investigating the incident as a homicide.

TPD responded to S.10th/MLK Jr. Way a man who’d been hit by a car and fled the scene. An unresponsive male was in the roadway, immediately life-saving measures were preformed. The 52 yr old passed away. His estranged wife has been identified as the driver. TPD looking for her. pic.twitter.com/i6efrMKmbx — Doug Dillon (@dougdKING5) May 6, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.