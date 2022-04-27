Tacoma robbery suspect arrested after hit-and-run

The suspect could be connected to more than a dozen other robberies in the area, according to police.

TACOMA, Wash. — A 31-year-old man suspected of two robberies in Tacoma was arrested following a hit and run on Tuesday.

Officers recognized the man as a suspect in the robberies while arresting him. He was booked into Pierce County Jail for two counts of first-degree robbery.

Detectives are investigating the suspect's involvement in more than a dozen other robberies in the city.

According to probable cause documents, the suspect allegedly robbed Ace Hardware at 2012 South 12th Street at gunpoint on March 3. He's also suspected of robbing the Walgreens at 4315 Sixth Avenue at gunpoint on April 13.

On March 3, the suspect allegedly used a gun to intimidate an Ace Hardware employee into giving him money from the cash register, according to probable cause documents. The suspect took approximately $137 and a spray paint can before leaving.

The suspect touched other spray paint cans while he was in the store. A forensic technician recovered multiple fingerprints that connected them to the suspect, according to probable cause documents.

On April 13, the suspect walked up to a Walgreens employee who was doing a cash drop of a register, flashed a gun, and said, "Give me all of that," according to probable cause documents. The suspect took about $1,500 - the money contained a tracking device.

A vehicle involved in the robbery was located by police. The suspect was in the passenger seat when police officers pulled the vehicle over. The suspect escaped on foot, according to probable cause documents.

The driver told police he picked his friend up from Walgreens who asked to be dropped off at Tim's Handy Mart, which is where he stopped. He denied knowing anything about a robbery and provided officers with additional information, according to probable cause documents.

The suspect was eventually tracked to the Cambridge Hotel, where detectives obtained surveillance video that allegedly showed him enter a room, change clothing and run before officers arrived.