ABERDEEN, Wash — In June 2018, fire gutted the Aberdeen Armory building, home to the Aberdeen Museum of History.

Dave Morris, who was museum director at the time, estimates the fire destroyed more than 75 percent of the museum’s collection.

Dozens of museum pieces that survived the fire were preserved in Kent.

Those items include fire trucks and equipment, pianos, a church bell, and Kurt Cobain memorabilia. Now the historical items are being stored in an Aberdeen warehouse until they can find a new, permanent home.

"We have a commitment from the city, there's a commitment from the community to have a real Aberdeen museum again,” said museum director John Shaw.

“It’s great to have it all coming back,” said Shaw.

He said museum supporters are looking at a building in downtown Aberdeen as a potential future home for the museum.

