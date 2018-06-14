State archivists and volunteers salvaged historical records and artifacts Wednesday days after a fire tore through the historic Aberdeen Armory.

Historic records were stored in the basement of the Aberdeen History Museum, which is in the Armory, and were exposed to four feet of water from firefighting efforts. They are at extreme risk of mold damage, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

"There's a few things completely untouched, some things that were damp, and some that are totally soaked," State Archivist Steve Excell told The Daily World.

The museum’s first and second floors faced extensive fire damage too.

The three-alarm fire devastated the 96-year-old Armory building Saturday. In addition to the museum, the Armory also housed the Grays Harbor Genealogical Society, the Aberdeen Senior Community Center, and the Grays Harbor Community Action Program.

Workers tried to salvage thousands of artifacts, including photos, documents, films, and other items. Archivists moved artifacts from the museum to a storage facility in Tumwater to be assessed and preserved.

The recovery effort is expected to take several days.

