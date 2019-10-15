After a postcard Monday across Puget Sound, the rain buckets are about to return.

Tuesday will start mostly cloudy and calm, with scattered showers by midday. Then the rain picks up Tuesday evening, and won't let up all week.

A series of storms are on the way, with the heaviest rain expected Wednesday and Thursday, and lasting into the weekend.

Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 50s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Winds will pick up from the south at about 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible at times on Wednesday.

Estimated rainfall totals along the coast will range from 0.50 to 1.25 inches by Wednesday and and go up to near 2 inches by Thursday. Puget Sound will have estimated rainfall totals from 0.20 to 1.00 inches by Thursday evening.

VIEW | Full forecast

Snow levels on Tuesday will be near 5,500 feet Tuesday and go up to about 8,000 feet by Wednesday. But cold air moving over the mountains will drop the snow levels to about 4,000 feet this weekend.

Download the KING 5 app for iPhone | Download the KING 5 app for Android