'Emergency situation': Friday Harbor residents asked to conserve water amid multiple water line breaks

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — The number of water line breaks in Friday Harbor is causing an "emergency situation" and residents are being asked to conserve water, according to an update on the town's website.

Water crews discovered seven new leaks Monday morning with 95% of the leaks happening on private property, according to the town. Overall, 100 leaks have been discovered due to freezing pipes thawing. The breaks have not impacted lines distributing water to town or the town's properties.

The leaks are slowly draining the town's reserves and the water plant is unable to keep up with the loss of water, according to the town.

Crews are trying to locate and shut off the meters of homes that are experiencing water leaks. Until they can identify all of the leaks, residents are asked to conserve water in an attempt to avoid a forced shut-off.

The town is asking residents to take the following actions in order to conserve water and help resolve the situation:

Use only the bare minimum water that you need. (Avoid washing clothes and long showers.)

Search around your house, inside and out for signs of a water leak.

Turn off all the water in your house and check to see if your water meter is still turning. (Your water meter should be located at the edge of your property near the street or sidewalk. Remove the lid. You may want to take a flashlight with you. Look at the gauge and see if it continues to spin. If so, you can contact the Town at 378-2810. If there is no answer, please call the Sheriff's non-emergency line at 378-4151.)