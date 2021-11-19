Washington State Ferries returns to full service on San Juan Islands routes

WSF said service is recovering and cancellations dropped after some internal changes, but there is still a lot of work ahead.

SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries (WSF) says service is finally recovering after a few months of cancellations and delays, but there will likely still be several months of reduced schedules caused by crew shortages.

Anacortes/San Juan Islands route went back to full four-boat service, Friday.

WSF said it was able to do that by hiring more workers and reaching an agreement with the union representing engine room crew members, allowing for more flexibility.

Crew members can now move between vessels, whereas previously they stuck to a single boat.

New vehicle reservations for the run remain suspended until it becomes clear the system can maintain four-boat service, WSF said.

Washington State Ferries said it had 341 crew-related sailing cancellations in early and mid-October. That number dropped to just 11 in late October and early November, but the improvement came only after systemwide reductions in service, a move that made sailings more predictable and reliable.

WSF said its next priority for restoring full service is the Seattle/Bainbridge Island route, which remains on one-boat service, though it's not yet clear when it might return to a two-boat schedule.

The ferry system is also moving to a year-round hiring system (it previously hired once a year) and offering better pay for certain crew positions.