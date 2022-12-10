40 English labs rescued from overwhelmed eastern Washington breeder

With so many shelters at or over capacity, the rescue organizers said the breeder wasn't able to find help until things got out of hand.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE, Wash — Dozens of dogs were rescued from a breeder in eastern Washington Wednesday and brought to shelters in western Washington. The breeder apparently reached out for local assistance but since so many shelters are full, help wasn't available until things got out of hand.

Pasado's Safe Haven Investigations and Rescue Team organized the rescue of 40 English Labradors after being contacted by the Pond Oreille Sheriff's Office.

"It was just a circumstance where they were trying to do the right thing and were unable to get the help that they need and the problem just kept growing. So fortunately law enforcement learned about the problem and reached out to us," said Pasado's Safe Haven Animal Cruelty Response and Prevention Director, Kirsten Gregory.

Gregory said Pasado's may be the only rescue service in Washington that serves the entire state and has the capacity to respond to a remote location for a large rescue.

The team brought the dogs to the Monroe Fairground. The animals were provided medical care and full examinations.

"The animals are actually in pretty good shape. They were being well fed. They appear to be in good health. They're all young. We're really hopeful that they're all going to settle into homes really easily," said Gregory.

The labs range in age from four months to two years old and come in a range of colors. Gregory said the dogs didn't show any immediate signs of trauma.

Pasado's took several dogs back to its sanctuary in Monroe. It also partnered with animal organizations to take some of the dogs including Rescue4All, Homeward Pet, NOAH, Center Valley Animal Rescue, Mason County Humane Society, RASKC, Spokane Humane Society, PAWS and SpokAnimal.