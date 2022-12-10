Shelter pets from Florida are ready for adoption at Seattle Humane

More than 60 animals were transported from Florida shelters to Seattle so staff in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian can focus on reuniting lost pets and families.

SEATTLE — Seattle Humane welcomed more fuzzy faces to the litter this week as more than 60 cats, dogs and guinea pigs were transported by plane from Florida

The disaster relief flight is helping alleviate the burden on shelters that were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

"It's important for people to know these are animals that were already in the shelter system in Florida, so we are trying to help free up some space for the many animals that were displaced by the Hurricane," said Brandon Macz with Seattle Humane.

The goal is to keep the local pets in Florida as shelter workers attempt to reunite as many animals with their owners as possible.

The animals were transported by Greater Good Charities and the “Good Flights” program. The organization conducts life-saving airlifts and supports ground transport for some of the country’s most at-risk pet populations. The organization estimates that it will rescue more than 5,000 animals this year.

The animals have been processed by the medical staff at Seattle Humane and are available for adoption starting Wednesday.

“We made sure they have their microchips and vaccinations and all of that before we make them available,” said Macz.

The staff suggest browsing the furry faces on their website and filling out a pre-adoption questionnaire to expedite the process. A paid hold will ensure your buddy of choice will be waiting to meet you at Seattle Humane.