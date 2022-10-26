'Sort of epic': Visitors enjoyed first snowfall at Snoqualmie Pass

Snoqualmie Pass recorded four inches of snow. Traction tires were advised for both Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass Wednesday morning.

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Snoqualmie Pass saw its first snow of the season on Wednesday morning. The pass received four inches of snow and more is expected in the coming days.

Some people ventured out to the pass to enjoy the inaugural snowfall.

"This is the first time I've made a snowball. It's harder than I expected it. " said Haziq Nordin, who's visiting from Australia.

Snoqualmie Pass was the final stop on Nordin's trip. His friend said he had to make the trip to experience the snow for the first time, even if it was two hours before his flight back home.

"It looks sort of epic and endless in a way I didn't really think it would," said Nordin.

As a result of the snow, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) closed SR 410/Chinook Pass, SR 123/Cayuse Pass and SR 123 to Stevens Canyon Road. WSDOT said this is the earliest closure of Chinook Pass since 1935.

Traction tires were advised for both Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass Wednesday morning. Much of the snow melted by the afternoon.

The National Weather Service tweeted advice about driving in winter weather. They suggested drivers pack a phone charger, tow rope, a flashlight and other tools to be prepared.

Is your car prepped for winter driving? A phone charger, tow rope, flashlight, ice scraper, jumper cables, and blankets are some of the items that will help you prepare for winter driving in the Inland Northwest. #WAWX #IDWX pic.twitter.com/07sv36D1fA — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) October 26, 2022

Starting Nov. 1, WSDOT said drivers can begin using studded tires. WSDOT also said having chains in the vehicle will also be encouraged starting November 1.