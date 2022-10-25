Elementary students receive free winter coats from the Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks teamed up with Amazon and Operation Warm, a national nonprofit, to give the students coats, shoes, snacks and more.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks warmed up the gymnasium at Beverly Park Elementary School in Seattle on Wednesday.

The team partnered with Amazon and Operation Warm, a national nonprofit, to deliver coats and shoes to children in need.

The school was selected to receive a visit from Operation Warm this week and Principal Robin Lamoureaux said the all-school assembly was their first since the COVID-19 closures and her students are most deserving.

“This is a 100% free and reduced lunch school," Lamoureaux said. "Every single student here needs a coat, and to have so many special guests with more goodies for the kids is truly special.”

The Seahawks dancers got the kids excited and Blitz the mascot brought along defensive tackle Myles Adams, who told the kids to “always compete for good grades.” He said he’s honored to give back to the students.

“It wasn’t that long ago that I was in their shoes. Looking up to my favorite players, so this is just a blessing to be here and support them,” Adams said.

Adams also acknowledged that students relying on free lunches resonated with him.

“I know where they’re coming from with that. It’s important for me to be here and give back,” Adams said.

The students had their pick from hundreds of new coats, shoes, gloves and hats. They also received books, supplies and snacks courtesy of the Seahawks and Amazon.

A study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research showed that student’s test scores were directly impacted by absenteeism caused by inclement weather. It also showed that low-income students are disproportionately affected and typically miss twice as many school days as their peers.