Fire at Montesano long-term care facility forces about 80 patients to evacuate

The fire is out at the facility. Patients, some of them on hospice care, were evacuated to a high school gym.

MONTESANO, Wash. — A fire at Montesano Health and Rehab, a long-term care facility, forced about 80 patients to evacuate Wednesday night.

The fire is currently out and there were no reported injuries. State fire mobilization was approved to send more firefighters to the incident, according to Washington Emergency Management.

The patients, some under hospice care, were taken to the Montesano High School gym temporarily.

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff (GHCS) said residents need to be placed in other facilities as soon as possible. Ambulances may be required to take some patients to regional hospitals, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff said.

Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia said they have activated a Disaster Medical Control Center, which is a type of incident control center that is activated in a mass casualty incident.

The Red Cross is also responding to the fire. Disaster Action teams are reaching out with immediate assistance and emergency support as necessary, The Red Cross tweeted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.