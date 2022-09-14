x
Seattle

‘Scene of violence’ reported at Seattle house fire; public asked to avoid the area

The public is asked to avoid the 2200 block of 25th Avenue East in Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood.

SEATTLE — Seattle police and firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire in the city’s Montlake neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The Seattle Fire Department tweeted just after 9:30 a.m. that crews responded to the 2200 block of 25th Avenue East for a report of a fire in the basement of the residence. The department tweeted there was an ongoing “scene of violence” response at the location.

Seattle police said officers were attempting to contact a man “possibly in crisis” inside the house who was armed with a knife. Police said another injured person may also be inside the residence.

All lanes of 24th Avenue East from East McGraw to East Newton streets are closed, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

Seattle Fire said crews "are currently able to keep the fire contained to the residence."

The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

