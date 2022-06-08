x
Fire engulfs 2 boats, 2 houseboats docked at Seattle's Lake Union

Seattle Fire Department crews were able to extinguish the fire just before 12:30 a.m.

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire Department crews battled a fire for more than an hour Friday night in Seattle's Westlake neighborhood.

The Seattle Fire Department said the fire broke out at around 11 p.m. near the 2000 block of Westlake Avenue N. The fire reportedly involved two houseboats and two boats docked in the area.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire just before 12:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The Seattle Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

