x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Here's what you need to know about I-5 lane closures during Seafair weekend

The Washington State Department of Transportation said it is only about halfway through its weekend lane closures for Revive I-5 and that the work must continue.
Credit: WSDOT
Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation repair expansion joints on southbound I-5 in Seattle in July 2022.

SEATTLE — Despite the I-90 bridge remaining open during the Seafair Weekend Festival, travelers may still have some traffic headaches with Revive I-5 work resuming in Seattle this weekend.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it is only about halfway through its weekend lane closures for Revive I-5 and that the work must continue.

WSDOT is focusing on expansion joints on the right side south of the collector/distributor near the I-90 interchange.

RELATED: Know before you go: Seafair Weekend Festival

The three right lanes of southbound I-5 will be closed where the collector/distributor rejoins the interstate from 7:30 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers entering the collector/distributor will have to exit to I-90, Dearborn Street, Fourth Avenue South or Airport Way. The ramp from the collector/distributor to southbound I-5 will be closed. 

Those using the southbound I-5 James Street on-ramp will need to use a collector/distributor exit. The Spring Street on-ramp and the South Forest Street off-ramp also will be closed.

WSDOT is asking drivers to plan ahead this weekend and take alternate routes, including I-405.

WSDOT said eastbound and westbound I-90 off-ramps to southbound I-5 will remain open all weekend to help keep traffic flowing.

>> Download KING 5's Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live newscasts and video on demand

All State Route 99 tunnel lanes will also close Friday night beginning at 10 p.m. until 5 to 6 a.m. Saturday so WSDOT crews can perform scheduled maintenance and inspections. WSDOT is asking drivers to plan on alternative routes.

For more information on Revive I-5, visit wsdot.wa.gov.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Wrong-way driver on I-405 near SR 520 tried to flee troopers on highway

Before You Leave, Check This Out