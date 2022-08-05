Here's what you need to know about I-5 lane closures during Seafair weekend

The Washington State Department of Transportation said it is only about halfway through its weekend lane closures for Revive I-5 and that the work must continue.

SEATTLE — Despite the I-90 bridge remaining open during the Seafair Weekend Festival, travelers may still have some traffic headaches with Revive I-5 work resuming in Seattle this weekend.

WSDOT is focusing on expansion joints on the right side south of the collector/distributor near the I-90 interchange.

The three right lanes of southbound I-5 will be closed where the collector/distributor rejoins the interstate from 7:30 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers entering the collector/distributor will have to exit to I-90, Dearborn Street, Fourth Avenue South or Airport Way. The ramp from the collector/distributor to southbound I-5 will be closed.

Those using the southbound I-5 James Street on-ramp will need to use a collector/distributor exit. The Spring Street on-ramp and the South Forest Street off-ramp also will be closed.

WSDOT is asking drivers to plan ahead this weekend and take alternate routes, including I-405.

WSDOT said eastbound and westbound I-90 off-ramps to southbound I-5 will remain open all weekend to help keep traffic flowing.

All State Route 99 tunnel lanes will also close Friday night beginning at 10 p.m. until 5 to 6 a.m. Saturday so WSDOT crews can perform scheduled maintenance and inspections. WSDOT is asking drivers to plan on alternative routes.