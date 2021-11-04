Body of teen found in Federal Way park after neighbors hear gunfire

The body of a teenager was found in a park in Federal Way Wednesday morning after residents heard gunfire in the area.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Federal Way police are investigating after the body of a teenager was found in a park.

Police were called to the park around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday after several neighbors reported hearing gunfire. Patrol units responded to the scene but couldn’t find anything and left.

Hours later, one of the neighbors was taking their daughter to school when she saw a teenager’s body in the grass. Police came back out, secured the scene and canvassed the neighborhood.

There are no reports of any missing youth in the community, according to investigators, but they are still working their leads.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.