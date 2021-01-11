Police search for two suspects and truck connected to shooting of off-duty officer in Puyallup

Federal Way Officer Donovan Heavener was shot while trying to stop a commercial burglary in Puyallup Sunday morning. Police are still searching for two suspects.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A pickup truck stolen over the weekend is "strongly suspected" to be one of the vehicles involved in the shooting of an off-duty Federal Way officer in Puyallup Sunday morning. Police said they recovered the stolen truck Monday evening after turning to the public for help.

Police are still searching for two suspects connected to the shooting of Officer Donovan Heavener while he was out for a morning run Sunday. Heavener attempted to stop a burglary in progress when he was shot.

Two trucks are believed to be involved. The suspect vehicle police found on Monday is a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with a Washington state license plate of B94245T. The other truck police are still looking for is a black 2003-2007 Silverado.

The Puyallup Police Department is asking for the public's help with any information about the case. Information can be reported at 253-770-3343 or by emailing tips@puyallupwa.gov.

The shooting was reported at 7:06 a.m. at 900 River Road.

Puyallup Police Chief Scott Engle said Officer Heavener was out on his regular morning run when he noticed two men trying to pry a door off a Puyallup business and verbally attempted to stop them. Engle said Heavener did not approach the suspects and attempted to call 911 to report the crime in progress. The officer was shot while he stood on the sidewalk.

Heavener was shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital with severe injuries. He underwent surgery and is expected to survive.