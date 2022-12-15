Driver killed after car flips over in Federal Way crash

Police said the cars flipped over in the intersection, killing a woman in her 40's.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A woman was killed and the other driver is recovering in the hospital following an accident in Federal Way early Thursday morning.

Police said two cars collided in an intersection at SW 356th Street and 8th Avenue SW at about 2 a.m. The cars flipped over, killing a woman in her 40's. The other driver, a man in his 30's, was taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to police.

Officials have closed 356th Street from 6th Avenue to 11th Avenue to investigate the deadly crash. 8th Avenue from 357th Street to 356th Place was also closed. Police did not provide a timeline for when the road will be re-opened.

