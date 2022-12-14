Carjacking, assault suspect arrested in Bothell

The suspect stole a car from a local dealership, crashed into multiple drivers, then ran into traffic and carjacked another car before he was caught.

BOTHELL, Wash. — A man was arrested after he stole two vehicles and caused multiple crashes on Wednesday evening.

According to the Kirkland Police Department (KPD), the suspect stole a car from a local dealership that was being detailed at the time. The suspect then crashed the car around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Northeast 124th Street and 124th Avenue Northeast.

Witnesses and police officers said they saw the suspect run out of the car towards stopped traffic after the collision. He then carjacked the driver of a minivan. The driver was injured and taken to the hospital.

The suspect then drove off in the stolen minivan and officers pursued him onto northbound I-405 into Bothell.

During the pursuit, the suspect exited onto Bothell Everett Highway, where he crashed into another car, which left the driver with minor injuries.

The suspect continued driving until KPD and Bothell police officers contained him in a retail store parking lot. He was arrested, then taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Lanes of state route 527 at Thrashers Corner were closed in both directions for approximately two hours. All surrounding roads have been reopened.

Washington State Patrol is still investigating the collision in Bothell.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.