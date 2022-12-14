Driver arrested for suspected DUI after car slams into Seattle home

The owners of the home were sleeping when the car crashed into their living room early Wednesday morning.

SEATTLE — Police said a driver was arrested after a car crashed into a South Seattle home early Wednesday morning, leaving the family's living room in shambles weeks before Christmas.

Officers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the 6300 block of South Bangor Street in the Rainier View neighborhood for reports of a car crashing into a home. Police said the driver was arrested for DUI.

The owners of the home were sleeping when the car slammed into their living room, which was full of Christmas decorations. The couple, who were not injured in the crash, said they have been living in the South Seattle home for four years.

A neighbor called it a "scary" situation and added that he sees multiple drivers speeding down the street.

"It's awful," the neighbor said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.