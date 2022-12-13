Washington drivers would pay 2.5 cents per mile under recommendation

Washington state has relied on gas taxes to pay for roads since 1921.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Transportation Commission will recommend state lawmakers begin a gradual shift towards a pay-by-mile system to fund road projects.

Commission members voted Tuesday to present a list of recommendations for what the commission refers to as a “Road Usage Charge.”

Drivers would pay 2.5 cents for every mile driven on publicly-funded roads under the recommendation.

The commission will recommend that, starting in 2025, drivers could voluntarily participate in the program, as long as they own cars that get more than 25 miles per gallon.

Electric car owners would qualify for refunds on licensing fees.

In 2027, the recommendation would require all 2028 model vehicles operate under the system.

They could either make payments by having their odometers checked annually, or have their mileage tracked by a GPS device.

Executive Director Reema Griffith said the GPS option raises privacy concerns for some, but she said it could result in lower payments.

"It’s going to allow them to not pay road charges on what we call exempt miles, which would be off our public roadways, in a neighborhood, around a parking lot or on a farm,” said Griffith.

She also said the commissioners are recommending participants get refunded for any gas taxes they pay.

The commissioners did not want drivers to pay double charges.

Griffith said the current road funding system, raising project money with gas taxes, is not generating enough money due to more fuel-efficient cars.

The state started collecting funding for road projects with a gas tax in 1921.

Griffith expects lawmakers to debate the recommendation when they return to Olympia in January.

The commission has been studying charging drivers per mile since 2012.