Exposure killed Washington man at Yellowstone lake, no sign of brother

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park officials say an autopsy has determined that a man whose body was found on the shore of a lake died of hypothermia.
The body of 67-year-old Mark O'Neill, of Chimacum, Washington, was found Sept. 20 on the eastern shore of Shoshone Lake. O'Neill's brother, 74-year-old Kim Crumbo, of Ogden, Utah, remains missing.
The men were on a four-night backcountry trip and reported overdue by a family member on Sept. 19.
Park officials said Wednesday they will continue to look for Crumbo as conditions allow.
A vacant campsite with some of the men's gear, including a canoe and paddle, was found on the lake’s south side on Sept. 19. Shoshone Lake averages 48 degrees, a temperature that can be deadly within half an hour.
The incident remains under investigation.
The National Park Service is asking anyone with information that could help investigators piece together a timeline of events, of if you were in the Shoshone Lake area between Sept. 12-19, to contact them at 307-344-2428 or yell_tip@nps.gov.