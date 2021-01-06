Tukwila hiker found dead in California's Death Valley

Douglas Branham, 68, of Tukwila had planned a 12-mile roundtrip hike in Death Valley. His body was found Wednesday.

A hiker from Washington state has been found dead in Death Valley National Park, where temperatures have been among the hottest in the world.

Authorities say 68-year-old Douglas Branham of Tukwila had planned a 12-mile round trip through the salt flats of the California park but missed a flight home on Tuesday. He was discovered by helicopter on Wednesday.

Authorities say Branham may have begun his hike earlier this week when temperatures in the park reached 118 degrees.