The Snohomish County government campus is on lockdown amid a standoff between police and an armed suspect.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EVERETT, Wash. — The Snohomish County government campus in Everett is on lockdown amid a standoff between police and an armed suspect, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) confirmed Monday afternoon.

The government campus is located at 3000 Rockefeller Ave.

According to SCSO, the suspect is in the lobby and armed with an unknown weapon.

No injuries have been reported and police reportedly are actively negotiating with the suspect now.