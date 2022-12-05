Marysville Mayor Jon Nehring signed a proclamation declaring May 14 as Letter Carriers’ Food Drive Day in Marysville.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — After two years of COVID-19 pandemic precautions, the Letter Carriers' food drive returns to Snohomish County this weekend.

It’s part of the largest all-volunteer, one-day food collection effort in the country. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

“The great thing about our food bank is that they serve so many that would otherwise be in extremely difficult positions.” said Nehring.

Representatives from the Marysville Community Food Bank, which has been feeding people since 1974, said demand has grown. The last time they were able to participate in the food drive was in 2019.

“With COVID we haven’t been able to do this for several years now and that’s a loss of over 40,000 pounds of food,” said Amy Howell, assistant director at the Marysville community Food Bank.

That’s essentially a tractor trailer load of food that they don’t have for families in need.

Executive Director Jim Beaudoin said they serve around 400 families a week. That’s in addition to 400 backpacks they prepare for kids to have meals through the weekend, when school isn’t serving them.

“This food drive is so important and often gets us through the summer, so we need everyone to go through the cupboards and donate,” Beaudoin said.