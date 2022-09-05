'Birthday Dreams' delivers positive experiences to local homeless youth

Birthday Dreams is a local non-profit that was started in 2009 by a couple of concerned mothers who were concerned about the area's homeless population.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Birthday Dreams is a local nonprofit founded in 2009 by a couple of concerned mothers who were concerned about the area's homeless population and how the children were impacted.

Birthday Dreams was created to bring hope, joy, and a sense of self-worth to homeless children with the gift of a birthday party. Presents, cake, decorations and games are all a part of the Birthday Dreams experience.

What started out of a garage has grown to serve 80 local shelters in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties. Birthday Dreams is celebrating more than 11,500 birthdays served and are excited to resume in-person parties this year.

The volunteer staff is preparing and packing for as many as six birthday parties a day and is launching their first spring fundraiser.

"Miles for Smiles Birthday Dreams 5k" is a virtual fundraiser that will allow the organization to bring more birthday dreams to more kids this summer.

Jarod Drozdowski of Birthday Dreams said every $125 donation will amount to one birthday party.

“We work with our shelter partners to identify the kids having birthday and we work with the parents to customize the party to their child,” Drozdowski said.

Birthday Dreams delivers the party and lets the parents take the credit.

“We step back and make sure it’s as seamless as possible and want the love that shared in the moment to be between mom and dad and their child,” Drozdowski said.

Executive Director Chris Spahn delivered cakes and party supplies to Mary's Place in Bellevue Monday.

“We are so excited to launch this spring fundraiser because we are finally able to have in-person parties again so we need more support and volunteers to help us make these parties even more special,” Spahn said.