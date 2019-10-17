The community is stepping up to help couples left scrambling by the sudden closure of Everett wedding venue Monte Cristo.

That includes legal help from Seattle attorney Moshay Admon. He's dealt with Monte Cristo before.

"There was a lot of weird stuff going on. People getting fired, replaced, and my clients just could not get their wedding straight," Admon said.

The Monte Cristo Ballroom abruptly closed Monday, leaving couples scrambling to find a backup and wondering if they’ll get their money back.

"From my understanding a lot of people have stepped up," Admon said. "A lot of venues have stepped up, offering services at a discount, which I think is fantastic because people really need a hand here."

It's not just legal and financial help the couples need. They also had friends and family flying into town for their special day, and will have to find an alternative venue on short notice, or reschedule.

RELATED: Everett wedding venue Monte Cristo abruptly closes, leaving couples in the lurch

The Monte Cristo Ballroom billed itself as an “all inclusive” venue. All the wedding parties needed to do was show up.

Now the company’s website is offline and the original phone number was disconnected.

KING 5 attempted to reach the owner of the business on a different number but no one answered or responded to a text message.