Additional charges filed Everett bar owner previously accused of rape

The owner was already charged with 10 counts of rape after being arrested in January.

EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett pub owner who already faced 10 counts of rape in the second-degree is now facing six additional charges, including four charges of third-degree rape of a child and two counts of possessing child porn.

The Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office announced the additional charges on Thursday against Christian Sayre, the 35-year-old owner of the Anchor Pub who was held on $1 million bail after being arrested on Jan. 14 following a months-long investigation.

The new child rape charges being brought against Sayre accuse him of having sexual intercourse with the same 15-year-old victim from October 2012 through mid-August 2013 four times. The charges also allege that Sayre possessed two items of child pornography from December 2012 to November 2021.

Detectives initially started looking into Sayre late last year after they identified multiple alleged cases of sexual assault with Sayre as the suspect, which was initiated with a follow-up on a sexual assault that occurred in February 2020.

The victims who came forward all reported going to the pub and blacking out after having only a few drinks.

Sayre was originally arrested in October 2021 after a male and female victim came forward saying they thought they’d been sexually assaulted after going to the pub.

However, he was released on bail while awaiting charges to be filed.

Investigators also said they believed there are additional victims in Washington County, Oregon, which is just outside of Portland.