'Tell your story': Sexual assault survivors want to bring hope to others who are waiting for justice

SEATTLE — Laura Schafer and Ronda Deline Guzman met face to face for the first time on Friday. They are coming together to shine a spotlight on an underreported crime. Two of three sexual assaults go unreported, according to RAINN.



"My husband was away. I was home alone, and an intruder broke into my house in the middle of the night,” said Deline Guzman.



It happened in Chandler, Arizona in 1986. A little more than a decade later in the same city, Schafer survived an attack at a park.



"I had a guy come up behind me on a bike,” said Schafer.



The two women, who didn't know each other back then, share similar stories.



"I had no peace at home even, you know, because it happened in my home,” said Deline Guzman.



She moved from Arizona to Washington state, and it just so happens Schafer did too.



"Because of the things that I had been through there I didn't want to be there anymore,” Schafer explained.



Both of their cases remained unsolved until their files received another look using preserved evidence and forensic genealogy.



"I did a composite sketch, and it was pretty close to the person,” said Deline Guzman.



In her case, police say the person who committed the sexual assault had already passed away.