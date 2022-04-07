Edmonds restaurateur gives back to firefighters who saved building

Shubert Ho set up lemonade stands to raise money for firefighters who saved his business.

EDMONDS, Wash. — It's a sweet reaction to a sour situation Shubert Ho found himself in three years ago.

He set up lemonade stands to give back to his community this Fourth of July.

"What is more American than a lemonade stand?" Ho asked.

Ho runs several restaurants in Edmonds, including Bar Dojo.

In 2019, a shed behind the business caught fire with gasoline inside.

Flames shot 20 feet into the air and threated to destroy Ho's restaurant.

"It could've been a really big deal," he said. "I know the whole dining room was filled with smoke. You couldn't see in front of your hand. It was that bad. Fortunately, firefighters were able to knock it down before it did any serious damage."

Crews from South County Fire put out the flames and saved the business.

Now, Ho is showing his gratitude.

He's selling lemonade this Fourth of July to benefit the South County Firefighters Foundation.

The foundation helps fire victims with unforeseen expenses.

It also supports a camp for burn victims, where 60 kids will gather this summer to share stories, make memories and put their painful pasts behind them.

South County firefighter Melissa Beard has seen the transformations first hand.

"Well, when the kids go to camp they compare scars because it's kind of a cool thing," she said. "Nobody's judging them. They can take off their shirts and jump in the pool and have a great time. They pretty much forget about their burns."

As the community celebrates the firefighters who help keep them safe, Shubert Ho celebrates his community for the support they continue to show.

"I'm grateful to be here today," he said. "I'm grateful to have overcome the last few years of turmoil, not knowing what's gonna happen in the restaurant industry. Here we are today able to raise money and already thousands of dollars for burn camp."