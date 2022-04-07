Thousands expected at ‘An Edmonds Kind of 4th’ parade Monday

‘An Edmonds Kind of 4th’ returns to downtown Edmonds Monday. Around 15,000 people attended the parade last year after it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

EDMONDS, Wash. — The Fourth of July is big deal in Edmonds.

Last year was the first year back celebrating in person since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the parade drew around 15,000 people.

The event is so popular that people started putting chairs out along the parade route Sunday night to claim their spot.

This year’s parade features dozens of participants, including classic cars, horses and dance performances. There is a little bit of something for everyone.

Erica Suggs with the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce said the parade helps draw people into Edmonds who normally wouldn’t come.

“We often hear from folks like, ‘Oh yeah, I pass through Edmonds to get onto the ferry, and this is my first time actually coming into downtown Edmonds, and it’s so gorgeous,’” Suggs said. “So, we like that the parade brings a big draw of folks coming to see. It’s such a wonderful idyllic spot, gorgeous views of the water. So. If people haven’t spent a day in Edmonds before, really try to pad it on both ends with some time walking around and taking in the charm of the city.”

The festivities start with a 5K at 8 a.m., followed by a children’s parade at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of 5th and Walnut.