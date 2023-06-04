Longtime Easter tradition in trouble in small Skagit County town

Lyman's annual Easter egg hunt is "no longer sustainable."

LYMAN, Wash. — Only about 400 people live in the town of Lyman, but the burg swells every Easter when more than 100 kids converge to hunt for eggs.

The question right now is -- for how much longer?



The Easter excitement is palpable with the children of Lyman.

Thursday, a group of little ones practiced their manners in an egg hunt "drill" so no one gets trampled during the big event.

It's one of the most anticipated times of the year for the small town.

"It's fantastic. I wish there were more events like this where everybody comes together," said Amber Rooks, who has organized the event for the past 15 of its 20-plus year history.

This year, though, inflation is making it much tougher to fill the baskets.

Costs for candy, prizes and plastic eggs are up more than 50% compared to years past.

"I would say we'd spend between $800 and $900 a year, over the years. This year it's more like $1,200 to $1,400," said Rooks.

Amber's family typically absorbs hundreds of dollars in losses every year, and at this point, they'll have to do it again this year.

It takes Amber's family and a small batch of volunteers more than 30 hours to stuff all the eggs.

With costs continuing to rise, donations stagnant, and fewer people willing to volunteer, the beloved tradition might not be around much longer.

"My family donates quite a bit. A lot of time, a lot of money. We don't want to give up on it, but it's no longer sustainable," said Rooks, who runs a small daycare center in town. "It breaks my heart, but I think the community can pull together."

With practice time over, the kids were left hoping, Thursday, that their Easter tradition won't be sacrificed to inflation and apathy.

Amber believes tradition is worth the effort.

"Not even just for our community, but for any local community event," she said. "Pitch in!"