Heading to the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival? Here’s what you need to know

Here’s everything you should know before heading out to the annual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival.

SEATTLE — Spring in western Washington means the return of one of the most picturesque attractions in the region, the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival.

This year, the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is celebrating its 40th annual anniversary and expects visitors from all 50 states and more than 85 countries every year, according to its website.

What is the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival?

The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival was officially inaugurated in 1984 by the Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce. The festival first began as a two-day event but grew into a month-long experience.

Tulip and daffodil fields scatter the Skagit Valley covering hundreds of acres. The festival is designed as a driving tour with parking lots at each main attraction.

The festival is located 60 miles north of Seattle near Mount Vernon.

The festival recommends taking two days to tour everything it has to offer. The festival’s website includes sample two-day and one-day itineraries to make sure you don’t miss a thing.

Visitors can tour the festival on foot, by bicycle, or by guided tour.

Bloom

Because tulip bloom depends on weather conditions, peak bloom can be tricky to pin down.

The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is closely monitoring the fields and has a bloom map on its website.

The region has continued to see cool temps this spring, which means slower growth in the fields. The festival said it hopes to see some early color by April 8, with more blooming happening in the middle of the month,





Attractions

Tulip Town

Tulip Town has an indoor barn area with a beer and wine garden and food service. It features 55 varieties of tulips in a five-acre field.

Visitors can walk or take a trolley ride through the field.

Tulip Town is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. General admission tickets for adults are $17. More ticketing information: tulipfestival.org/garden-ticketing.





Tulip Valley Farms

Tulip Valley Farms features 41 varieties of tulips throughout 12 acres. It is the newest tulip attraction, featuring bulbs planted in the fall of 2022, according to the festival's website.

Tulip Valley Farms includes food trucks, shopping and more. General admission starts at $15 mid-week and $17 on weekends.

RoozenGaarde

RoozenGaarde is a five-acre display garden and includes food and drink options.

RoozenGaarde is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. General admission is $15.

Garden Rosalyn

Garden Rosalyn is a multi-acre attraction with food trucks and picnic tables. Pets are welcome on leashes.