Why do people celebrate Good Friday?

The Friday before Easter Sunday is also recognized as an important holiday in Christianity.

Example video title will go here for this video

Ahead of Easter Sunday, there's another important holiday that many Christians and Catholics observe each year: Good Friday.

Good Friday commemorates the death and crucifixion of Jesus Christ, three days before he was resurrected on what Christians now celebrate as Easter Sunday.

In Catholicism and some Christian traditions, including some Orthodox Christian denominations, the holiday is observed through fasting, according to the Boston Public Library.

Some devout Catholics even extend the fast up until Saturday night "to honor the suffering and death" of Jesus, according to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Observers may also attend special church services and prayer vigils to mark the occasion.

For Catholics, fasting may be observed at other moments in the lead-up to Easter during Lent. Lent also includes abstaining from luxuries and giving alms in the 40 days before Easter Sunday.

Why is it called Good Friday?

It may seem contradictory that the holiday is called "Good Friday" even though it commemorates the day Jesus was crucified.

Speaking to BBC, a senior editor at the Oxford English Dictionary Fiona MacPherson said the term "good" used in this way didn't necessarily mean something positive happened. Instead, it was used to refer to days that were deemed holy by the church.

Are banks and post offices open on Good Friday?

According to CNN, most businesses and federal government offices will be open on Good Friday, including the US Postal Service and major banks.

It's good to check if businesses you may want to go to are operating on modified hours, but Good Friday itself is not considered to be a federal or bank holiday.

When is Easter celebrated?

The celebration of Easter Sunday falls on a different day each year.

According to History.com, Easter Sunday, Ash Wednesday and Palm Sunday are considered "moveable feasts," which means they occur on different calendar days each year. In Western Christianity, Easter always falls on a Sunday between March 22 and April 25.

For Eastern Orthodox churches, Easter takes place later in the year, between April 4 and May 8, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.