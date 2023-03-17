Dump truck drives into Maple Valley optometry office

No injuries were reported.

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A dump truck crashed through the wall of an optometry office in Maple Valley on Friday morning.

Puget Sound Fire (PSF) responded to Maple Valley Eye Care Center at 26615 Maple Valley Black Diamond Road SE and found a dump truck that had driven into the interior of the building.

No injuries were reported to anyone inside the building or the driver of the dump truck.

PSF's Heavy Rescue Team had to complete some emergency shoring due to the building sustaining "significant structural damage."